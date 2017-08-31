Around Town this week: Fungus Festival, gallery openings and much more

Fungus Festival

The Fungus Festival continues through Sept. 3, and is open to the public. The Wild Harvest Dinner is Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cordova Center; tickets are $65/person. Call 424-3334 or email shae@copperriver.org to reserve your ticket. All other festival events are free unless otherwise noted. For a full schedule of events, visit http://www.cordovachamber.com/events/cordova-fungus-festival.

Rosenthal Art Exhibition Opening Reception

The opening reception for artist David Rosenthal’s “Art and Science on the Katmai Coast,” is today, Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the Copper River Gallery, in the Cordova Historical Museum. Oils, watercolors and studies from Rosenthal’s 10-day artist-in-residence program in Katmai National Park in July 2015 will be on display, as well as images and background to the scientific surveys. Refreshments will be served. A cash wine bar will be available. The exhibit continues through Oct. 21.

City Manager Mug-up

Join city manager Alan Lanning and key city staff for an old-fashioned mug-up Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cordova Center to learn more about the city’s day-to-day operations, ask questions, express concerns, or share ideas. Open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

City council meeting

The next city council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Cordova Center, in rooms A and B. For more information call the city clerk’s office at 907-424‐6248 or email cityclerk@cityofcordova.net.

2017 End-of Season Fishermen’s Celebration

Join Cordova District Fishermen United, Copper River/Prince William Sound Marketing Association, fishermen and locals for the 2017 End-of-Season Fishermen’s Party Sept. 8, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Reluctant Fisherman Inn. Enjoy good drinks, epic stories, games, door prizes, and fishy people. Drink tickets for CDFU members; cash bar. All are welcome.

Library youth programs

Youth programs at the Cordova Public Library begin the week of Sept. 12. Pokemon Club is on Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Storytime for Little Ones with Miss Anna takes place every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (caregivers must attend). Teen Art Club with artist Paula Payne is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Afterschool Art with Miss Debbie is on Fridays 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. For information call 907-424-6667.

Food pantry services

Salvation Army extension food pantry services are being administered by The Little Chapel. People needing assistance can pick up food on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Little Chapel. In an emergency between those times, call the Little Chapel at 907-424-3629.

Art exhibition at Reluctant Fisherman

Work by artist Acacia Hagenson is on display at Reluctant Fisherman Inn’s heART Wall, located in the dining room. The exhibit features Hagenson’s mixed media artwork. Her one-of-a-kind creations are limited edition, and 25 percent of all proceeds will be donated to Cordova High School’s art department. The exhibition will be on display for a month.

Please conserve water

The city of Cordova is asking residents do their part to conserve water, as processors are currently using an average of 3 million gallons of water a day. In July, the city provided 85.6 million gallons of water to processors, businesses and residents. Make sure water isn’t left running unnecessarily at home, and watch for leaks. Report any leaks to the city’s water division at 907-424-6338.

Alaska Souvenirs opening

Cordova artist Karl Becker’s watercolor exhibit “Alaskan Souvenirs” is showing at the Conoco-Philips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University’s Grant Hall in Anchorage. For more information contact Karl Becker at k.becker.watercolors@gmail.com.

Recycle your fishing web

Fishing web can be dropped off at the Cordova City Baler in the fishing web recycling container. Please remove any non-nylon material such as cork and lead line.

