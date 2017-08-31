Remains of missing hiker found in river

By
The Cordova Times
-
Nick Larsen

National Park Service officials say that the body of a 34-year-old hiker from Oregon was found on Aug. 30 in the Nizina River in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

National Park Service personnel and search and rescue team members had been searching for several days for Nick Larsen, an experienced hiker who planned to backpack alone in the backcountry.

A backpack was found on the Nizina River on Aug. 28, and helped to narrow the search area.

Cause of death is still pending, to be determined by the state medical examiner’s office.

Larsen was last seen on Aug. 5 in McCarthy.

The National Park Service has offered its condolences to Larsen’s family and friends. The agency also expressed its thanks to many individuals who helped provide information and those who provided assistance in the search for Larsen.

