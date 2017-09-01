BACK TO SCHOOL: Reading, Writing and Arithmetic

By
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
-
CT 09-01 SA Back to School by Stimson-1 Moms Sheldon Ryan, right rear, and Sue Ervin, right front, take pictures of their daughters McKayla Ryan, left rear, and Lillian Ervin-Adkinson, left front, on the first day of kindergarten at Mt. Eccles Elementary School Aug. 24. Kindergarten teacher Hailey Vogel and another parent are in the background. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Lillian Ervin-Adkinson holds up her first day of school sign in her kindergarten classroom Aug. 24, at Mt. Eccles Elementary School. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Florescent orange jackets and stop signs hang inside an office at Mt. Eccles Elementary School Aug. 24, to be used by crossing guards at the intersections near the grade school during the year. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Elementary school aide Janice Warga welcomes students back to class on Aug. 24. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Parents and their children walk down the hall at Mt. Eccles Elementary School Aug. 24, on the first day of classes. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson is a staff writer and photographer for The Cordova Times. She has been writing in one form or another for 30-plus years and has had a longstanding relationship with The Cordova Times starting in 1989. She's been an Alaskan since 1976 and first moved to Cordova in 1978. She's lived in various West Texas towns; in Denver, Colorado; in McGrath, Cordova, Galena, Kodiak, Wasilla, Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska and in Bangalore, India. She has two children and three grandchildren. She can be reached at cgibbens-stimson@thecordovatimes.com or follow her on Instagram @alaskatoindia.

