Course aims to produce future seafood leaders

Applications are due by Sept. 30 for the sixth Alaska Seafood Processing Leadership Institute, a program developed by Alaska Sea Grant for employees with the potential to move up the ladder in the processing sector of the industry.

The sixth ASPLI begins in Kodiak Nov. 13-17 with a week of hands-on seafood processing instruction a fish plant tour, and a review of seafood and processing plant safety procedures.

Over the winter students will work on a project with an in-plant mentor, followed by a week focused on leadership training, learning to understand seafood markets, and fishery policy seminars in Anchorage, plus a visit to the Seafood Expo North America in Boston in March. Seafood companies sponsor the students, typically mid-level managers with potential for promotion.

The institute, held every other year, is organized by two Alaska Sea Grant faculty based in Kodiak, Quentin Fong, a seafood marketing specialist and Chris Sannito, a research assistant professor.