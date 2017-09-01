SLED – Alaska’s Information Dividend

Explore everything from home improvement to state’s digital archives

The Cordova Public Library’s website can lead you to a lot of really wonderful places that can lead you to an amazing array of sources of information. Have you tried SLED? SLED stands for Statewide Library Electronic Doorway, which holds an amazing array of databases.

Here are just a few of the places you can go once you access SLED:

Auto Repair, Hobbies & Crafts, Home Improvement and Small Engine Repair Reference Centers.

Do It Yourself! Find information on vehicles back to 1954; small engine repair; and detailed instructions and creative ideas for virtually every hobby enthusiast.

BrainPop and Brain Pop, Jr.

Short animated films on science, social studies, English, math, engineering & tech, health and arts and music. Students may also take quizzes, do activities, and view related videos.

Article Databases from Ebsco

Find current and historical news and research articles at elementary, middle/high school, and adult levels. Topics include science, history, current events, health and mental health, the environment, consumer resources, government, and more.

NoveList

A reader’s guide with book reviews of fiction titles and suggested reading.

Heritage Quest Online

Six genealogical collections including US Census records, family and local history books, and articles for researching ancestors.

Testing and Education Reference Center

Practice tests, ebooks and courses for high school, college, graduate school and career preparation. Information for more than 4,000 accredited schools.

Alaska’s Digital Archives

Historical photographs, albums, oral histories, movies, maps, and documents from libraries, museums and archives across Alaska.

Questions? Stop by the Cordova Public Library and ask one of our staff for assistance.

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday Noon-5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Join us for activities for young and old at your library.

Seniors, Books and Coffee

New books, new brain games 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Must be over 50 to attend!

Knit Lit

A new interactive book club! 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5