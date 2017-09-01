Technical Vocational Education Program extended

Legislation signed into law on Aug. 29 by Gov. Bill Walker reauthorizes the Technical Vocational Education Program for another three years.

House Bill 141, sponsored by Rep. Zach Fansler, D-Bethel, passed both houses of the Legislature with broad bipartisan support.

The program addresses a real need, providing valuable workforce development to train and educate Alaskans for Alaska jobs, Fansler said. His office will continue to be involved in promoting education and job training opportunities within the district and around the state, he said.

The program was initially created by the Legislature in 2000 with the purpose of enhancing the quality and accessibility of job training across the state, as well as aligning training opportunities with regional workforce needs. Programs receiving TVEP funds serve youth and adults from around Alaska, and have helped meet local demands for education and training in everything from health care to diesel engines to hard rock mining.

More information about TVEP is online at www.labor.alaska.gov/bp/tvep.htm