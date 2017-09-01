USDA solicits for salmon fillets

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Marketing Service is inviting offers to sell salmon for use in the National School Lunch Program and other federal food and nutrition assistance programs.

USDA said in an announcement this week that acceptances will be announced by midnight Sept. 27 and that deliveries need to be made between Nov. 16 and March 31.

The solicitation is for a total of 430,000 pounds of frozen fillets for delivery in Nampa, ID and Kansas City, MO.

Offerors are cautioned to bid only quantities they can reasonably expect to produce and deliver, and that they are prohibited from subcontracting with companies or individuals who have been suspended or debarred. For further information call USDA at 1-202-720-4517.