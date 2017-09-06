AFDF seeks entries for 25th Seafood Symphony

A call for product entries for the 25th annual Alaska Symphony of Seafood in 2018 was issued on Sept. 5 by the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation.

The annual competition for new value-added products made from Alaska seafood aims to inspire innovative ways to fully utilize and increase the value of Alaska’s seafood in four categories: retail, food service, beyond the plate and beyond the egg, with the last two including any products made with byproducts or roe.

Entry forms and fees are due by Oct. 6.

All information is online at http://www.afdf.org/symphony-of-seafood/

All entries are evaluated by a panel of judges based on packaging and presentation, overall eating experience, price and potential for commercial success.

First, second and third place winners are chosen in each category, as well as a grand prize winner, and a Seattle People’s Choice and Juneau People’s Choice.

All first place winners will receive complimentary booth space and free airfare to and from the Seafood Expo North America in Boston, March 11-13, the industry’s biggest domestic event of the year.

This year’s winners will also be entered into new products competition held at Boston during the seafood expo.

Judging and open house events are scheduled for Nov. 15 in Seattle and tentatively for Feb. 27 in Juneau.