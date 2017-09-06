Four charged in Kodiak-based drug investigation

Four Kodiak residents have been indicted for various drug trafficking and related crimes, Acting U.S. Attorney for Alaska Bryan Schroder said on Aug. 31.

They were identified by Schroder as Christopher Arndt, 38; Santos Lopez, 41; Leigh Ann Massengill, 42; and James Gerrity, 30.

Four other Kodiak residents were previously indicted in connection with the same investigation, for drug trafficking and firearms crimes.

They were identified as Ann L. Vega, 40p; Nathan Gambrell, 44; Jose Alberto “Bird” Rodriguez, 30; and Wahyu “Kodiak Mike” Sanjoyo, 36.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.