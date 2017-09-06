F/V Kaybee broke loose from Cordova harbor in Tuesday’s windstorm

Readers took to social media to share

High winds and rain swept into Cordova on Tuesday night with gusts surpassing the 40 mph according to the National Weather Service.

Commercial fisherman Robert Linville’s boat, the F/V Kaybee broke loose from the dock in Cordova Harbor and washed ashore on Spike Island. Several other vessels arrived at the scene Wednesday morning to help recover the vessel.

Cordova Times readers reported downed trees, building damage, a destroyed greenhouse and an upturned trampoline on social media.

Damage also showed on the metal roof of the downtown building containing Laura’s Liquor Store.

Lots of rain is in the forecast for Cordova headed into the weekend, with temperatures expected in the 40s and 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

