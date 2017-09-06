F/V Kaybee broke loose from Cordova harbor in Tuesday’s windstorm

By
The Cordova Times
Vessels respond to assist with the recovery of the F/V Kaybee on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The F/V Kaybee broke loose from the dock in Cordova Harbor and washed ashore of Spike Island during a windstorm Tuesday, Sept. 5. Photo by Joe Hamm/The Cordova Times

High winds and rain swept into Cordova on Tuesday night with gusts surpassing the 40 mph according to the National Weather Service.

Commercial fisherman Robert Linville’s boat, the F/V Kaybee broke loose from the dock in Cordova Harbor and washed ashore on Spike Island. Several other vessels arrived at the scene Wednesday morning to help recover the vessel.

Cordova Times readers reported downed trees, building damage, a destroyed greenhouse and an upturned trampoline on social media.

Damage also showed on the metal roof of the downtown building containing Laura’s Liquor Store.

Lots of rain is in the forecast for Cordova headed into the weekend, with temperatures expected in the 40s and 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

View photos from the windstorm in the gallery below:

 

Flotsam washed up the inner side of the breakwater in Cordova Harbor. High winds swept through Cordova on Tuesday, Sept. 5 damaging buildings, downing trees and a boat broke loose from Cordova Harbor and washed ashore on Spike Island. Photo by Joe Hamm/The Cordova Times
Damage shows on the old library building in Cordova on Wednesday. High winds swept through Cordova on Tuesday, Sept. 5 damaging buildings, downing trees and a boat broke loose from Cordova Harbor and washed ashore on Spike Island. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Damage to the roof of the downtown building that contains Laura’s Liquor Shoppe on Wednesday, Sept. 6. High winds swept through Cordova on Tuesday, Sept. 5 damaging buildings, downing trees and a boat broke loose from Cordova Harbor and washed ashore on Spike Island. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times

