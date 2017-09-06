New arrivals at the library

Adult Fiction
A Dog’s Way Home by Bruce W. Cameron
A Game of Ghosts: A Charlie Parker Thriller by John Connolly
Bill O’Reilly’s Legends and Lies: The Civil War by David Fisher
Camino Island: A Novel by John Grisham
When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
The Late Show by Michael Connelly
Any Dream Will Do by Debbie Macomber
Dangerous Minds by Janet Evanovich
Use of Force by Brad Thor
Adult Non-Fiction
Running with the Devil: A Backstage Pass to the Wild Times, Loud Rock, and the Down and Dirty Truth Behind the Making of Van Halen by Noel Monk
At Work in the Wrangells by Katie Ringsmuth
Rescued from Isis by Dimitri Bontinck
Cordova Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Join us for activities for young and old at your library.
Seniors, Books and Coffee
New books, new brain games. Must be over 50 to attend. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
Knit Lit
A new interactive book club. Now reading Winnie-the-Pooh and House at Pooh Corner by A.A Milne. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.
Youth programs at the Cordova Public Library begin the week of Sept. 12.
Pokémon Club
Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Storytime for Little Ones
Storytime with Miss Anna takes place every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children must be accompanied by caregivers.
Teen Art Club
Art with artist Paula Payne is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.
Afterschool Art
Afterschool Art with Miss Debbie is on Fridays 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. For information call 907-424-6667.