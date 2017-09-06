New arrivals at the library

Adult Fiction

A Dog’s Way Home by Bruce W. Cameron

A Game of Ghosts: A Charlie Parker Thriller by John Connolly

Bill O’Reilly’s Legends and Lies: The Civil War by David Fisher

Camino Island: A Novel by John Grisham

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

The Late Show by Michael Connelly

Any Dream Will Do by Debbie Macomber

Dangerous Minds by Janet Evanovich

Use of Force by Brad Thor

Adult Non-Fiction

Running with the Devil: A Backstage Pass to the Wild Times, Loud Rock, and the Down and Dirty Truth Behind the Making of Van Halen by Noel Monk

At Work in the Wrangells by Katie Ringsmuth

Rescued from Isis by Dimitri Bontinck

Cordova Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Join us for activities for young and old at your library.

Seniors, Books and Coffee

New books, new brain games. Must be over 50 to attend. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

Knit Lit

A new interactive book club. Now reading Winnie-the-Pooh and House at Pooh Corner by A.A Milne. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Youth programs at the Cordova Public Library begin the week of Sept. 12.

Pokémon Club

Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Storytime for Little Ones

Storytime with Miss Anna takes place every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children must be accompanied by caregivers.

Teen Art Club

Art with artist Paula Payne is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.

Afterschool Art

Afterschool Art with Miss Debbie is on Fridays 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. For information call 907-424-6667.