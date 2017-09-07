Crewman medevaced 154 miles east of Kodiak

A 50-year-old crewman aboard the fishing vessel Cape Greig was medevaced by the U.S. Coast Guard on Sept. 5 after he experienced symptoms of appendicitis on the vessel 154 miles east of Kodiak.

Coast Guard District 17 Command Center watchstanders in Juneau received notification of the emergency from Discovery Health Partners and send a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to the scene.

Weather at the time the patient was hoisted was 17 mile- an-hour winds with 8- foot seas.

The pilot, Lt. Zephyr Mays, credited great communication between the Coast Guard, the crew of the Cape Greig and emergency medical service personnel with the safe, efficient transfer of the patient to a higher level of care.