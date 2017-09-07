Litzow joins Kodiak’s Marine Science Center

After a decade of sailing around the world, and living in Australia, Mike Litzow is back in Kodiak, at the Kodiak Seafood and Marine Science Center, with the University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences as an assistant research professor.

An assistant research professor, he is the principal investigator on an Alaska Sea Grant Project on early warning indicators to fishery managers or ecosystem shifts in the Eastern Bering Sea.

Litzow also has a National Science Foundation grant on effects of sea level pressure fields and sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Alaska on changes in climate processes and fish populations, and is working on a NOAA funded research project.

Litzow and his wife left Kodiak on a 37-foot sailboat in 2007 and sailed to Tasmania, Australia, where their second child was born and he earned his doctorate.

“Kodiak’s position in the middle of the GOA shelf makes it a great place to do field work, and I’m looking forward to getting back to some hands-on biology,” he said.