Around Town: Double movie weekend, heART opening and more

Photography exhibition at Reluctant Fisherman

An opening reception for Cordova photographer David Little’s recent work is Friday, Sept. 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reluctant Fisherman Inn. Little’s work will hang on the heART wall in the inn’s dining room for a month. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Weekend movies at the Cordova Center

The CHS Tech Club presents the movie “Wonder Woman,” Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. in the North Star Theater. All proceeds benefit the CHS Tech Club. The CHS Music Program presents the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy 2,” Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. in the North Star Theater. All proceeds to go to the CHS Music Program.

2017 End-of Season Fishermen’s Celebration

Join Cordova District Fishermen United, Copper River/Prince William Sound Marketing Association, fishermen and locals for the 2017 End-of-Season Fishermen’s Party on Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Reluctant Fisherman Inn. Enjoy good drinks, epic stories, games, door prizes and fishy people. Drink tickets for CDFU members; cash bar. All are welcome.

Indian Taco Dinner and Silent Auction

St. Michael’s Russian Orthodox Church will hold an Indian Taco Dinner/Silent Auction fundraiser Sept. 30, 5-7 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church’s meeting Hall. Fry bread, meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, sour cream, salsa, beverage and dessert will be served. Proceeds will go toward building improvements. For more information contact Darrel Olsen at 907-253-5757 or Altana Hamilton at 424-3982. Adults $12; kids $8.

Rosenthal Art Exhibition

David Rosenthal’s “Art and Science on the Katmai Coast,” is featured in the Copper River Gallery, in the Cordova Historical Museum. Oils, watercolors and studies from Rosenthal’s 10-day artist-in-residence program in Katmai National Park in July 2015 are on display, as well as images and background to the scientific surveys. The exhibit continues through Oct. 21. The Cordova Historical Museum is now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Library youth programs

Youth programs at the Cordova Public Library begin the week of Sept. 12. Pokémon Club is on Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Storytime for Little Ones with Miss Anna takes place every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children must be accompanied by caregivers. Teen Art Club with artist Paula Payne is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Afterschool Art with Miss Debbie is on Fridays 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. For information call 907-424-6667. The Cordova Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Food pantry services

The Little Chapel is administering Salvation Army extension food pantry services. People needing assistance can pick up food on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Little Chapel. In an emergency at other times, call the Little Chapel at 907-424-3629.

Alaska Souvenirs opening

Cordova artist Karl Becker’s watercolor exhibit “Alaskan Souvenirs” is showing at the Conoco-Philips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University’s Grant Hall in Anchorage. For more information contact Karl Becker at k.becker.watercolors@gmail.com.

Recycle your fishing web

Fishing web can be dropped off at the Cordova City Baler in the fishing web recycling container. Please remove any non-nylon material such as cork and lead line.

