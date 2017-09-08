Competition opens for Saltonstall-Kennedy grants

Pre-proposals are due by Oct. 10 for 2018 Saltonstall-Kennedy grants, a NOAA Fisheries program aimed at supporting and enhancing domestic fisheries.

Everyone who submits that pre-proposal is then eligible to get their full application for a grant into NOAA Fisheries by Jan. 8.

For fiscal year 2018, the federal agency is seeking applications in one of four priorities: marine aquaculture; adapting to environmental changes and other long-term impacts in marine ecosystems; promotion, development and marketing; and territorial science.

“We are looking for as many innovative ideas as we can get,” said Dan Namur, program manager.

“Every proposal will receive a letter from me, whether or not they are encouraged to put in a full application and anyone can still submit a full application as long as they submitted a pre-proposal.

“The review process is quite robust,” Namur said. “We typically announce who is recommended for funding in mid-May. Then we work with those recommended for funding to actually process the grant. They actually get the money in late July and August.”

The agency’s goal is the fund projects that address the needs of fishing communities optimize economic benefits by building and maintaining sustainable fisheries, and increase other opportunities to keep working waterfronts visible.

In June NOAA Fisheries announced more than $10 million in recommended grants for this year.

For 2017, a total of eight Alaska proposals for over $4.5 million were awarded, including five for fishery data collection by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the Prince William Sound Science and Technology Institute and one private research firm.

The Prince William Sound Science and Technology Institute, doing business as the Prince William Sound Science Center, was recommended for a grant of $121,318 for a project involving sonar weir in the lower Copper River to enumerate early run salmon for in-season management.

The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation was recommended for a $157,916 for a project involving socially responsible practices in small boat commercial fishing fleets.

More information on this year’s program is online at http://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/mb/financial_services/skhome.htm

A complete list of all recommended grants for the 2017 competition is posted online at http://www.nmfs.noaa.gov/mb/financial_services/fy17_sk_grants_successful_applicants.htm