Festival celebrates connection between fish, forest, fungus

Chamber estimates $6,000-7,000 spent during Labor Day weekend and Copper River Watershed Project raises $7,000 for programs, education and scholarships

By
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
A mushroomers’ wine and cheese mixer, held Sept. 1, in the Cordova Center atrium, was part of the 2017 Cordova Fungus Festival. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Volunteers placed a variety of mushrooms on tables under the windows in the Cordova Center during the Fungus Festival Weekend, so participants could get to know different mushroom types. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Mushrooms on display during the Fungus Festival Sept. 1-3. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Bear Poop was one of the desserts up for grabs during the mushroomers’ wine and cheese mixer Sept. 1. The “poop” was actually wild blueberries dipped in dark chocolate. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Guests sampled an assortment of cheeses, crackers, a mushroom tapenade and desserts during the wine and cheese mixer during the Cordova Fungus Festival. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Micah and Cathy Renfeldt, Kara Johnson and Jeff Field chatted during the wine and cheese mixer in the Cordova Center on Sept. 1. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Dotty Widman, owner of the Net Loft, taught a needle-felt mushroom shadowbox class at her shop Aug. 31, during the Cordova Fungus Festival, here with Barclay Kopchak (left) and another student (right). Photo by Annette Potter/The Cordova Times
The finished artwork: A completed needle-felted mushroom shadowbox project, created Aug. 31, during a class taught by Dotty Widman, at the Net Loft. Photo by Annette Potter/The Cordova Times
Volunteers serve wine to guests at the Wild Harvest Feast, a fundraiser held during the Fungus Festival each year to raise money for the Copper River Watershed Project. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Guests at the Wild Harvest Feast on Sept. 2 had the option to bid on numerous handmade silent auction items, plus Pete’s Treats, hand-dipped chocolate truffles, made in Cordova. Kristy Andrew (center), and other dinner attendees, perused the items up for auction. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Fungus Festival-goers at the Wild Harvest Feast on Sept. 2 socialized with old friends and new at the Cordova Center. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Tables at the Wild Harvest Feast were decorated with Copper River Watershed Project literature, candles, plants, and Alaska Pure sea salt sachets to take home. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Shannon Lindow (center), a volunteer at the Wild Harvest Feast, served hors d’oeuvres to Libbie Graham (left), and Angela Butler, (right) during the Wild Harvest Feast Sept. 2. Pip Fillingham (far right), also attended the event. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Homemade desserts are a highlight at the Fungus Festival’s Wild Harvest Feast. Local, wild strawberries grace the top of this chocolate cake. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Homemade Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake squares were among the desserts offered to attendees at this year’s Wild Harvest Feast. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Volunteers, from left, Lauren Bien, Anne Schaefer and Kira Powell served wine to Wild Harvest Feast guests Sept. 2. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Table decorations at the Fungus Festival Wild Harvest Feast on Sept. 2. The card reads, “It takes a watershed to raise a salmon.” Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Amber Wasson studies items at the silent auction held during the Wild Harvest Feast Sept. 2 in the Cordova Center. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Jeff Qualls, chef/owner of “rye. craft food and drink,” in McKinney, Texas, was the Copper River/Prince William Sound Marketing Association’s guest chef for the Wild Harvest Feast on Sept. 2. He prepared dinner in the Cordova Center kitchen. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Michelle Qualls, wife of guest chef Jeff Qualls, assists with the preparation of the Wild Harvest Feast meal in the Cordova Center kitchen. They, own “rye. craft food and drink,” located in McKinney, Texas. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
TJ Holley and Ron Andersen helped in the kitchen during the Wild Harvest Feast, to prep the gourmet meal. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Carla Bloomquist, Kristy Andrew, Kristy’s mom, Nancy Andrew, visiting from Washington state and Nancy’s friend Eunice Sloan, visiting from Alberta, Canada, attended the Wild Harvest Feast. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
A Wild Harvest Feast patron examines an item up for bid during the event’s silent auction. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Wild Harvest Feast attendees socialized before dinner in the Cordova Center atrium Sept. 2. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Chef Jeff Qualls prepared the Wild Harvest Feast dinner, featuring Copper River Coho salmon. Photo courtesy Copper River Watershed Project/For The Cordova Times
Wild Harvest Feast dinner volunteers. Back row: Lauren Bien. Center row: Eloise Burnett, Ellen Americus, Grafton Schikora, Sonya Hagmüller, Taylor Kimbarow, Van Schumm, Cindy Vegetabile and Miriam Dunbar. Front row: Anne Schaefer, Kira Powell and Gabby Brown. Photo courtesy Copper River Watershed Project/For The Cordova Times
From right, Erica Clark, Cathy Renfeldt and Kristin Carpenter at the Wild Harvest Feast, just three of the key event organizers of the 2017 Cordova Fungus Festival. Photo courtesy Copper River Watershed Project/For The Cordova Times
Visiting mycologist Rick Van de Poll pauses during a Cordova Fungus Festival foray to explain some identifying features of an edible mushroom found on the Copper River Delta. Photo by Melissa Gabrielson for the Cordova Chamber of Commerce/For The Cordova Times
Visiting mycologist Rick Van de Poll identifies and catalogs mushrooms on a foray Sept. 2, during the 2017 Cordova Fungus Festival. Photo by Melissa Gabrielson for the Cordova Chamber of Commerce/For The Cordova Times
Fungus 102 class during the Cordova Fungus Festival. Photo by Melissa Gabrielson for the Cordova Chamber of Commerce/For The Cordova Times

An abundance of fungi made up for stormy weather as more than 300 people gathered for the 2017 Fungus Festival Sept. 1-3, indulging in everything from classes in mushroom education to fungus forays and a wild harvest feast.

There were craft classes, art exhibitions, fungus forays, the Wild Harvest Feast, expert talks presented by mycologists Kitty LaBounty and Rick Van de Poll, children’s activities, recipe swaps and more, all geared to the connection between fish, forest and fungus.

The weather even cooperated at times, clearing up in time for fungi forays throughout the weekend, said Cathy Renfeldt, executive director of the Cordova Chamber of Commerce.

“Most foragers had good luck on the forays,” she said. “Some groups found larger quantities of edibles, while others discovered more varieties of mushroom species to identify. Even seasoned fungus-pluckers found new treasure troves they didn’t know existed.”

In past years, event organizers estimated anywhere from 100 to 200 people took part in the festival, and they were pleased with higher numbers this year.

“Participation was high, mushrooms were plentiful, and the experts – LaBounty and Van de Poll, were phenomenal,” Renfeldt said. “It was a great weekend. I think the new fungus classes, and the Mycology of Mushrooms in Folklore class, added a lot to this year’s festival. New partners also came onboard, which allowed us to offer more art classes, and kids’ activities.”

In addition to registration, the chamber added a promotion as an incentive to buyers spending their money in Cordova throughout the weekend.

Participating businesses handed out one “fungus buck” for every $5 spent at their stores; buyers then filled out their names on the back of the bucks and turned them into Fungus Festival central, at the Cordova Center, to be eligible for prizes at the weekend’s end.

Renfeldt said $2,051 worth of Fungus Bucks were turned in, but she believes that’s a conservative number compared to how much money was spent in Cordova during the Labor Day weekend.

“These bucks don’t take into account lodging, transportation, fuel or the money spent at businesses not participating in the promotion,” she said. “With that in mind, I would guess the actual number is closer to $6,000-$7,000 that was brought into Cordova this weekend.”

Drawing prize winners included Signe Fritsch, for a gift basket containing a mushroom-dyed silk scarf, hand-knitted mushroom, cedar grilling planks, Alaska’s Copper River Delta art book, a hand-painted wine glass, and dried wild chanterelle mushrooms; Barb Bryson, of Valdez, a one-night stay for two with Bear Country Lodge in Cordova; Barb Thompson, of Kodiak, two fat tire bike rentals with Cordova Gear; and Karin Siebenmorgen, an Alaska Glacial Mud gift set.

After BP cut back its charitable giving budget earlier this year, longtime festival partners, including the chamber, U.S. Forest Service, Copper River Watershed Project, Copper River/Prince William Sound Marketing Association and The Net Loft; plus new partners, the Prince William Sound Science Center, The Eyak Corporation and Ilanka Cultural Center, stepped up to make it happen, Renfeldt said.

“We couldn’t have pulled it off without local businesses like Cordova Telephone Cooperative, Cordova Wireless and AC stepping up as high-level sponsors,” she said.

The Wild Harvest Feast, a fundraiser on Sept. 2 featuring guest chef Jeff Qualls, of “rye. craft food and drinks,” a restaurant in McKinney, Texas, raised $7,000 for Copper River Watershed Project’s programs and high school scholarships, said Kristin Carpenter, CRWP’s executive director. Another $1,300 will go to the festival, to help sponsor next year’s event, she said.

Christa Hoover, executive director of the CRPWSMA, said the marketing association is happy to partner with “our local Copper River conservation and advocacy organization on such a great event.”

Dinner guests also viewed a short film produced by CRPWSMA, featuring father/son duo Shawn Gilman and Darin Gilman, portraying how fishing as a career passes from one generation to the next, Carpenter said.

Chef Qualls, accompanied by his wife, Michelle, praised volunteers who helped him prep and execute the dinner.

“We couldn’t have done it without them,” he said.

Produce for the meal was sourced from Pyrah’s Pioneer Farm in Palmer.

“We had kohlrabi, carrots, beets, collars greens, strawberries, green tomatoes. We had local people bring us some of the mushrooms, and the salmon was donated by the folks at Copper River Seafoods,” he said.

Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson is a staff writer and photographer for The Cordova Times. She has been writing in one form or another for 30-plus years and has had a longstanding relationship with The Cordova Times starting in 1989. She's been an Alaskan since 1976 and first moved to Cordova in 1978. She's lived in various West Texas towns; in Denver, Colorado; in McGrath, Cordova, Galena, Kodiak, Wasilla, Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska and in Bangalore, India. She has two children and three grandchildren. She can be reached at cgibbens-stimson@thecordovatimes.com or follow her on Instagram @alaskatoindia.

