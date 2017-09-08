Law & Order

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 8-25-17 thru 8-31-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

AUGUST 25, Friday:

2:45 a.m. Caller reported a group of kids are on the Alaskan Bar roof. Officer responded and they were off the roof when he arrived. 4:50 p.m. Caller from out of state requested a welfare check on a friend after receiving a strange text from her. Officer responded finding the friend to be fine and is staying with her mother.

AUGUST 26, Saturday:

11:25 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for an employee who broke his foot. Ambulance responded transporting the patient to CCMC.

AUGUST 27, Sunday:

3:39 a.m. Caller requested an officer walk through a bar because there were some patrons who might fight. Officer responded deescalating the situation.

AUGUST 28, Monday:

Nothing to report.

AUGUST 29, Tuesday:

6:14 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a woman having a diabetic emergency. Ambulance responded transporting the patient to CCMC.

AUGUST 30, Wednesday:

9:00 p.m. Caller reported explosions going off near a residence. Officer responded and found the home owners were shooting off a homemade cannon. After officer spoke with the home owners they discontinued shooting the cannon.

AUGUST 31, Thursday:

5:20 p.m. Caller reported he and another man are at 21 mile Copper River Highway hiking in the woods and are lost not knowing how to get back to the highway. Fire Department and Forest Service responded locating the men and bringing them back to safety.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV :

DMV HOURS: Tuesday- Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow mach