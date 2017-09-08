This Week in Photos: Rosenthal’s “Art and Science on the Katmai Coast”

By
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
-
1 of 3
Mae and Galen Vansant study David Rosenthal’s paintings of the Katmai National Park lands during the artist’s opening reception Sept. 1. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
David Rosenthal’s “Art and Science on the Katmai Coast,” runs through Oct, 21 in the Cordova Historical Museum. Oils, watercolors and studies from Rosenthal’s 10-day artist-in-residence program in Katmai National Park in July 2015 are on display, as well as images and background to the scientific surveys. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
David Rosenthal spent 10 days in the Katmai National Park in 2015, as part of the artist-in-residence program. The Cordova Historical Museum exhibition on Rosenthal’s “Art and Science on the Katmai Coast,” continues through Oct. 21. During the opening reception on Sept. 1 Rosenthal visits with art appreciator Jeff Bailey during the reception. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times

Want more photos from around Cordova? Click here to view the archives of This Week in Photos. 

Related Stories

SHARE
Previous articleLaw & Order
Next articleThis Week in Photos: Moonlit Harbor
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson is a staff writer and photographer for The Cordova Times. She has been writing in one form or another for 30-plus years and has had a longstanding relationship with The Cordova Times starting in 1989. She's been an Alaskan since 1976 and first moved to Cordova in 1978. She's lived in various West Texas towns; in Denver, Colorado; in McGrath, Cordova, Galena, Kodiak, Wasilla, Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska and in Bangalore, India. She has two children and three grandchildren. She can be reached at cgibbens-stimson@thecordovatimes.com or follow her on Instagram @alaskatoindia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR