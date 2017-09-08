This Week in Photos: Rosenthal’s “Art and Science on the Katmai Coast”By Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson - September 8, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 3 Mae and Galen Vansant study David Rosenthal’s paintings of the Katmai National Park lands during the artist’s opening reception Sept. 1. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times David Rosenthal’s “Art and Science on the Katmai Coast,” runs through Oct, 21 in the Cordova Historical Museum. Oils, watercolors and studies from Rosenthal’s 10-day artist-in-residence program in Katmai National Park in July 2015 are on display, as well as images and background to the scientific surveys. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times David Rosenthal spent 10 days in the Katmai National Park in 2015, as part of the artist-in-residence program. The Cordova Historical Museum exhibition on Rosenthal’s “Art and Science on the Katmai Coast,” continues through Oct. 21. During the opening reception on Sept. 1 Rosenthal visits with art appreciator Jeff Bailey during the reception. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Want more photos from around Cordova? Click here to view the archives of This Week in Photos. Related StoriesThis Week in Photos: Council AwardsThis Week in Photos: Cordova’s First PeopleThis Week in Photos: FishingThis week in photos: Summer in Cordova