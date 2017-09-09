Museum Memories

Cordovans experienced something of a gold rush in 1913 when a placer strike in the Shushanna district attracted interest. The shortest and most feasible trail to the Shushanna led through Cordova.

On August 4, in the same year, the steamer Mariposa sailed from Juneau, taking 120 men who planned to get off at Cordova and take the train to the Interior. One train heading to the Interior consisted of 21 cars carrying a large quantity of supplies to the merchants of Chitina, McCarthy and other points along the road whose stocks had been depleted in supplying the demands for outfits.

