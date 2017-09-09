Ravn temporarily suspends Cordova flights

Ravn Alaska will temporarily suspend scheduled Dash 8 service between Cordova and Anchorage on Oct. 1, with plans to resume seasonal service no later than May 1, the company announced on Sept. 8.

David Pflinger, chief executive officer for the air carrier, said Ravn is working with its passengers and the community to reduce the impact caused by this decision.

The company offered no specific reason for the decision.

Ravn Alaska is aware of the impact these changes have on its passengers and is committed to ensuring all affected passengers will be provided alternative travel options, Pflinger said. Passengers who have purchased a ticket to or from Cordova have been contacted by Ravn Alaska and offered an alternative option on Alaska Airlines or a full refund, he said

Those with questions may contact Ravn Alaska customer relations at 907-266-8394.