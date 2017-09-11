A three-week refrigeration course for vessel operators and general industry commercial maintenance technicians will be offered Oct. 16-Nov. 3 at Alaska’s Institute of Technology in Seward.

The course is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to safely operate, maintain and repair industry specific refrigeration equipment.

Students will also become familiar with marine and supermarket refrigeration, ice machines, refrigerated transport containers and domestic refrigerators and freezers.

The class will accept a minimum of 10 and maximum of 15 students.

For pricing, scheduling and more information call 907-224-6132.