Koniag Inc.’s chief executive officer, Elizabeth Perry, has resigned effective in December, to accept a job leading a non-profit organization in the Southwest, which is closer to her family.

Board chairman Ron Unger will serve as interim CEO upon her resignation, and Shauna Hegna has been named president of the regional Alaska Native Corporation.

In the interest of a smooth transition, Unger will serve as interim CEO for the next two years and remain as board chairman, the corporation announced on Sept. 11

Koniag has seen four continuing years of increased earnings and developed opportunities to continue on that trajectory, corporate officials said.

Perry said leaving Koniag will be bittersweet, as its employees and shareholders have become her second family over her time as CEO, and that she plans to continue spending significant time in Alaska.