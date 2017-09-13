On Saturday August 26th, 2017, Betsy Mae (Nichols) Burke, 64, was surrounded by family as her beautiful spirit passed on to its next journey.

Betsy spent her last few weeks at home in Alaska after receiving many months of treatment in Seattle. Her last few days were at the Alaska Native Medical Center managing the terms of her final valiant battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

Betsy was the fifth of 10 children and was born and raised in Cordova, Alaska.

She worked several rewarding jobs in her life and retired from Chugach Alaska Native Corporation. Along with her husband, Kevin, she owned Burke’s Military and Flags and enjoyed tending to their booth at the fair every year. Betsy’s favored life purpose was being a Mother and a Nana. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She frequently said, “Who needs anti-depressants when you have grandkids!” She remembered every birthday. Every holiday, no matter how small, was just another reason to spoil the grandchildren. She enjoyed doing many things including sewing, crocheting, beading, and treasuring every family get together.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Agnes Nichols, and her sisters, Mary Anne and Judith Lee. She is survived and loved by many family members including her husband, Kevin Burke of Wasilla; son Paul Samakin of Kenai; daughter Jolene Campbell of Wasilla; son John Crump Jr. of Florida; and adopted son, Billy Burke of Anchorage; grandchildren Jessica, Jaide, Allison, Jordan, Emily, Bradley, Dustin, Austin, Justin and James; and great grandchildren Gracelyn, Brooklyn, Noah and Avery.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 16, at noon at Summit Worship Center at 125 W. Riley Ave Wasilla. Potluck to follow. Please bring a dish to share.

Services were provided by Janssen’s Funeral Homes Inc.