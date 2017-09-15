If you haven’t stopped in the new public library in the Cordova Center for a while, you might be surprised to see the number of magazines and other periodicals now available for reading in the library or for taking home to peruse.

Over the past two years, the staff has worked hard to improve the selections available to you broadening the topics of interest to appease and intrigue the most folks we can.

Here is a listing of some of the magazine selection. The magazines are easy to find as you walk into the library and there are some pretty comfortable reading chairs right at hand, so come in and read a magazine for a few minutes.

The selection includes Alaska Magazine, Birdwatching Magazine, Consumer Reports and the Buying Guide, Dogster, Dwell Magazine, ESPN Magazine, Family Handyman, Fine Cooking,

Fine Gardening, Fine Homebuilding, Food Network Magazine, Guitar Player, Guns & Ammo, Harper’s Bazaar, Harper’s Magazine, Health, Highlights for Children, Mother Earth News, Martha Stewart, Muscle and Fitness, New Yorker, Pacific Fishing, People (In Spanish and English), Rolling Stone, Sports Illustrated, Sunset Magazine, This Old House, Tiger Beat, and The Week

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Join us for activities for young and old at your library.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 – 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. POKEMON Club – “Catapults”

Wednesday, Sept. 20 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. “Teen Art”

Friday, Sept. 22 – 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. After School Art

Seniors, Books and Coffee.

New Books, New Brain Games, Tuesday, Sept. 26th – 10 a.m. – Must be over 50 to attend!

Knit Lit

A new interactive book club! Tuesday, Sept. 26 7 p.m. Now reading Winnie-the-Pooh and House at Pooh Corner by A.A Milne.