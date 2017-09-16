This passenger engine sits idle at the Copper River and Northwest Railway Roundhouse site after its life of dedicated service. After the Railway closed in 1938, the military operated the system as a transportation mode for locals using speeder cars to travel to the Mile 7 Radio Station and eventually the Mile 13 Air Base. This engine, photographed in May of 1942, had a boiler blow that killed either the firemen or engineer; the photographer is unsure. The photographer had the smokebox number plate and builders plate from this engine and generously donated them to the Cordova Historical Society.

This photo came from the archives and collections of the Cordova Historical Society housed within the museum.

