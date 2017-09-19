ANCHORAGE — Federal officials say 14 Alaska Native tribes and villages have won grants totaling more than $7 million for housing projects and economic development needs.

The $7.03 million comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Officials say the funds awarded Thursday are part of $55.2 million in grants being distributed among 77 tribal organizations across the nation.

In Alaska, grant recipients include the villages of Grayling, Kake and Clark’s Point as well as Cook Inlet Tribal Council and the Klawock Cooperative Association.

Most of the awards in Alaska are $600,000 grants.