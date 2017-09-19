ANCHORAGE — Alaska regulators in November plan to revisit onsite use of marijuana in cannabis shops around the state.

Alaska’s Marijuana Control Board has gone back and forth on the onsite consumption issue, and will take up the matter at its meeting scheduled for Nov. 14 and 15 in Anchorage.

Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office director Erika McConnell said during the board’s meeting in Nome Thursday that the November meeting will be held at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center.

Public comments will be taken through Oct. 27 on a proposal that would allow authorized retail marijuana shops in Alaska to provide a place for people to consume cannabis products they buy.