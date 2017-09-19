Beloved lifetime Alaskan, Michael Ralph Taylor, passed away peacefully at home on September 12, 2017. Mike was born in Anchorage to Robert and Edith Taylor on July 13, 1943 and grew up with dear family and friends in Cordova.

After receiving a commercial art degree from Skagit Valley Community College in Washington, Mike became a sergeant in the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War (1966 – 1968) as a member of the 1st Infantry Division, 2nd of the 28th Infantry/Black Lions where he earned the Bronze Star Medal. His experiences there were captured in the book “They Marched into Sunlight” by David Maraniss. Mike spent the remainder of his years in Anchorage, working as a commercial fisherman and owner of Statewide Siding and Guttering. He enjoyed skiing, fly fishing, fly tying, clam digging, weight lifting, and spending time with friends and family.

Preceded in death by his parents, Mike is survived by his brother Gary Taylor (Carol) of Anchorage, and his children Tracy MacArthur, Brooke Fawcett (Sean), Karena Taylor, Crissa Baker-Nehls (Lee), Whitney Baker, and Robert Stewart, and by his grandchildren Foster Powers, Asia Savok (Isaiah), Britany Love (Eric), Brandon Moen (Elaine), Briley Moen, Heather Stewart, and Jennifer Stewart.

Mike was known for his generosity and humor. He was a very good friend, son, brother, father, and grandfather. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A ceremony will be held to honor Mike at Fort Richardson Cemetery, 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22. A Celebration of Mike’s Life will follow at 3 p.m., hosted by his friends at VFW Post 1685. An additional open house remembrance will be held at his home 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., September 23-24. For more details, please visit www.alaskanfuneral.com.