Alaska School Activities Association has announced that the 2017 ASAA/First National Bank Alaska Cross Country State Championships will be held Sept. 30 at the Bartlett High School Running Trails in Anchorage.

ASAA is the non-profit sanctioning organization for all secondary school activities in Alaska. The association prescribes regulations and rules for conducting interscholastic activities involving teams, groups or individual contestants participating in athletics, music, dramatics, speech and debate, and other interscholastic activities.

In 1990, shortly after state funding for ASAA was withdrawn, First National Bank Alaska stepped up to help fill the funding void. Over the past 27 years, First National has donated more than $3 million as the title sponsor of all ASAA championship events.