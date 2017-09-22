Weekend movies at the Cordova Center

The Cordova Arts team present the movie, “Wonder Woman” Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. in the North Star theater at the Cordova Center.

Swap, sell or giveaway at the Homeport

The Christian Center is holding a swap, sell or giveaway event Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Homeport (downstairs below the Baptist Church). Set up begins at 9 a.m. and teardown should be completed by 2:30 p.m. Thirteen tables are available. There is no charge to swap, sell or give away items, but individual must be present at their tables throughout the event and must take their remaining items with them when the event is over. Call 907-424-7294 or 907-424-3465 to reserve a table.

End of fishing season food drive

Help Cordovans in need of food by donating canned goods, non-perishable and frozen food items to the Native Village of Eyak and the Little Chapel Church during the “End of Fishing Season Food Drive.” Drop off food at the Little Chapel’s upstairs entrance on Lake Avenue or at the Native Village of Eyak’s offices in the new harbor. Call NVE at 907-424-7738, or the Little Chapel at 907-424-3629 for more information.

Indian taco dinner and silent auction

St. Michael’s Russian Orthodox Church will hold an Indian Taco Dinner/Silent Auction fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church’s meeting hall. Fry bread, taco ingredients, beverage and dessert will be served. Proceeds will go toward building improvements. For more information contact Darrel Olsen at 907-253-5757 or Altana Hamilton at 907-424-3982. Adults $12; kids $8.

Photography exhibition at Reluctant Fisherman

An exhibition of Cordova photographer David Little’s recent work is on display at the Reluctant Fisherman Inn’s heART wall, in the dining room, through the end of the month.

Rosenthal Art Exhibition

David Rosenthal’s “Art and Science on the Katmai Coast,” is featured in the Copper River Gallery, in the Cordova Historical Museum. Oils, watercolors and studies from Rosenthal’s 10-day artist-in-residence program in Katmai National Park in July 2015 are on display, as well as images and background to the scientific surveys. The exhibit continues through Oct. 21. The Cordova Historical Museum is now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Library youth programs

Youth programs at the Cordova Public Library begin the week of Sept. 12. Pokémon Club is on Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Storytime for Little Ones with Miss Anna takes place every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children must be accompanied by caregivers. Teen Art Club with artist Paula Payne is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Afterschool Art with Miss Debbie is on Fridays 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. For information call 907-424-6667. The Cordova Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Food pantry services

The Little Chapel is administering Salvation Army extension food pantry services. People needing assistance can pick up food on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Little Chapel. In an emergency at other times, call the Little Chapel at 907-424-3629. The Native Village of Eyak administers food distribution on behalf of the Food Bank of Alaska. For more information on the program, contact Rebecca Califina at NVE’s office, 907-424-7738.

Recycle your fishing web

Fishing web can be dropped off at the Cordova City Baler in the fishing web recycling container. Please remove any non-nylon material such as cork and lead line.

Alaska Souvenirs opening

Cordova artist Karl Becker’s watercolor exhibit “Alaskan Souvenirs” is showing at the Conoco-Philips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University’s Grant Hall in Anchorage. For more information contact Karl Becker at k.becker.watercolors@gmail.com.

