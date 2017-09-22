The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 9-8-17 thru 9-14-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SEPTEMBER 8, Friday:

7:56 p.m. Caller reported an intoxicated male with a bottle in his pocket passed out in a laundry room. Officer responded and subject stated he was doing laundry and fell asleep and said he will make his way to his boat. 9:43 p.m. Caller stated that an intoxicated individual was trying to drive away but caller wouldn’t allow it and wanted an officer to keep a look out just in case he tries to leave in the vehicle.

SEPTEMBER 9, Saturday:

10:24 p.m. Caller reported a car had crashed into the wooden fence on the corner of Railroad and First St with no one there. Officer responded and upon investigating the situation Zakary Zeigler, age 18, of Cordova, was arrested for DUI and several other charges.

SEPTEMBER 10, Sunday:

Nothing to report.

SEPTEMBER 11, Monday:

9:01 a.m. Caller reported a suspicious noise coming from an apartment. Officer responded finding the noise to be from a puppy crying. 5:53 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for an elderly man who had collapsed while fishing at a river. Fire Department responded transported the patient to CCMC.

SEPTEMBER 12, Tuesday:

Nothing to report.

SEPTEMBER 13, Wednesday:

3:46 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for his sister who is in and out of consciousness. Ambulance responded transporting the patient to CCMC. 11:00 a.m. JohnDavid Stimson age 20, of Cordova, Alaska entered a guilty plea to criminally negligent homicide and DUI. He was remanded to electronic monitoring by Superior Court Judge Daniel Schally in Cordova Court and later remanded to the Alaska Department of Corrections. On Sept. 14, Stimson was taken into custody at the Alaska DOC Cook Inlet Pretrial facility in Anchorage where he will await sentencing, according to Alaska DOC. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2017 in Cordova Court before Judge Schally. The change of plea stems from an incident that occurred Aug. 9, 2016 when Stimson crashed a pickup he was driving which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Enrique Zamudio of Cordova, who was a passenger in the truck.

SEPTEMBER 14, Thursday:

Nothing to report.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV :

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, AT