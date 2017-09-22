Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Typically held during the last week of September, it highlights the value of free and open access to information. Banned Books Week brings together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers and readers — in shared support of the freedom to seek and express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.

Out of 323 challenges reported to the American Library Association Office for Intellectual Freedom, the top 10 most challenged books of 2016 were:

This One Summer written by Mariko Tamaki and illustrated by Jillian Tamaki

This young adult graphic novel, winner of both a Printz and a Caldecott Honor Award, was restricted, relocated and banned, because it includes LGBT characters, drug use and profanity, and it was considered sexually explicit with mature themes.

Drama written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier

Parents, librarians and administrators banned this Stonewall Honor Award-winning graphic novel for young adults because it includes LGBT characters, was deemed sexually explicit, and was considered to have an offensive political viewpoint.

George written by Alex Gino

Despite winning a Stonewall Award and a Lambda Literary Award, administrators removed this children’s novel because it includes a transgender child, and the “sexuality was not appropriate at elementary levels.”

I Am Jazz written by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, and illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas

This children’s picture book memoir was challenged and removed because it portrays a transgender child and because of language, sex education and offensive viewpoints.

Two Boys Kissing written by David Levithan

Included on the National Book Award long list and designated a Stonewall Honor Book, this young adult novel was challenged because its cover has an image of two boys kissing, and it was considered to include sexually explicit LGBT content.

Looking for Alaska written by John Green

This 2006 Printz Award winner is a young adult novel that was challenged and restricted for a sexually explicit scene that may lead a student to “sexual experimentation.”

Big Hard Sex Criminals written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by Chip Zdarsky

Considered to be sexually explicit by library staff and administrators, this compilation of adult comic books by two prolific award-winning artists was banned and challenged.

Make Something Up: Stories You Can’t Unread written by Chuck Palahniuk

This collection of adult short stories, which received positive reviews from Newsweek and New York Times, was challenged for profanity, sexual explicitness and being “disgusting and all-around offensive.”

Little Bill (series) written by Bill Cosby and illustrated by Varnette P. Honeywood

This children’s book series was challenged because of criminal sexual allegations against the author.

Eleanor & Park written by Rainbow Rowell

One of seven New York Times Notable Children’s Books and a Printz Honor recipient, this young adult novel was challenged for offensive language.

