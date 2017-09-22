In mid-September, the Cordova School District and Cordova High School Tech Club launched the second season of robotics for homeschool, CHS and Mt Eccles students. Collectively known as Cordova FIRST, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, our local robotics program has quickly become the most participated student activity in town with over 70 kids enrolled this season.

Through FIRST (www.firstinspires.org), the largest non-profit STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) group in the world, students have the opportunity to work in teams towards specific challenges that change every year, to design, build, and compete in robotics competitions. The FIRST organization offers several programs geared towards specific age groups that engage kids through learning, sharing and friendly competitions.

This year the Cordova FIRST program has expanded to all local students’ ages 6 to 18 and grades 1 through 12. There are three specific programs tailored for the students with unique annual themes and challenges.

Junior FIRST Lego League for grades 1 to 3, and the 2017 challenge theme is Aqua Adventure.

FIRST Lego League for grades 4 to 8, and the 2017 challenge theme is Hydro Dynamics.

FIRST Tech Challenge for grades 9 to 12, and the 2017 challenge theme is Lost Relic Recovery.

The students are all very excited about the new season and appreciate the community, parents and schools support as the robotics program grows. Stay tuned for more updates during our season and a local exhibition being planned for winter to showcase the students’ projects and robots, and hold friendly competitions.

You can keep track of the season highlights online at https://www.facebook.com/groups/cordovafirst/.

Jeremiah Beckett is the Cordova High School Tech Club advisor.