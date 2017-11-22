A man suffering from cardiac issues was air lifted by the U.S. Coast Guard on Nov. 16 from a Maersk container ship 200 miles south of Cold Bay.

Coast Guard officials said the medevac of the 53-year-old man was completed by an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew forward deployed to Cold Bay.

The patient was hoisted aboard the helicopter and transported to Cold Bay where a LifeMed aircraft crew transported him to Anchorage for further medical care.

Coast Guard District 17 command center watchstanders were responding to a call from the captain of the Maersk Eindhoven that the man had cariciac issues 600 miles south of Cold Bay. The captain was advised to speed toward Cold Bay so a safe medevac could be conducted.

Weather on scene of the medevac was 25-mile an hour winds and 10-foot seas.