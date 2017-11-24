The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 11-10-17 thru 11-16-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

NOVEMBER 10, Friday:

6:53 p.m. Caller requested assistance transporting a patient from CCMC to their residence. Officer responded assisting the transport.

NOVEMBER 11, Saturday:

11:11 p.m. A false alarm at a business was reported.

NOVEMBER 12, Sunday:

6:14 p.m. A hunting party was reported overdue. They were located in no distress a short time later.

NOVEMBER 13, Monday:

10:41 a.m. Individual found a pill bottle with a substance sealed in it. Officer took in the bottle and is investigating the situation. 1:31 p.m. Caller reported an intoxicated driver on the road. Officer responded finding the driver not to be intoxicated.

NOVEMBER 14, Tuesday:

7:16 a.m. Caller reported the residence he was checking on had its front door kicked down but nothing was stolen. Officer responded investigating the situation.

NOVEMBER 15, Wednesday:

11:14 p.m. Caller reported loud music from a residence. Officer responded speaking to the house owner to turn down the music.

NOVEMBER 16, Thursday:

9:31 p.m. Caller reported a motor vehicle accident at Council Street and Second Street. Officer responded to the scene.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV :

DMV HOURS: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations and citations.