By Rocky Stone For The Cordova Times

A celebration of song for Sully, whose life here was complete on November 11, 2016

I woke to find I’ve always loved you

Like I’ve always loved the land

Like I’ve always loved the ocean

Like I’ve always loved the sand

Like I’ve always loved the mountains

Like I’ve always loved the sun

Like I’ve always loved the loving

Like the love and I are one.

—Rocky Stone