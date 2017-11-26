Alaska’s wild seafood promotion entity, the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, has extended an invitation to industry participants to share space at ASMI’s pavilion at the 2018 Seafood Exposition Global, set for April 24-26 in Brussels, Belgium.

The fair features more than 1,850 exhibiting companies from 789 countries, offering an opportunity to meet and do business with seafood suppliers from around the world. Those attending range from proprietors and executive purchasing managers to private label program buyers, and packaging buyers from retail, foodservice and other business categories, including airlines, cruise lines, hospitals and hotels. More information is online at www.seafoodexpo.com.

The fee for a booth at the ASMI pavilion is $5,000, and includes booth set-up, shipment of 100 pounds net weight of product, cold storage and ice and exhibitor badges.

Full payment to ASMI is required by Dec. 8.

ASMI will also have tables for sale in the business lounge of the ASMI pavilion, at $1,200 apiece, for companies to utilize for meetings and display material, with each table to be reserved with the company’s logo.

To reserve booth space or a table, or for further information, contact Monica George at mgeorge@alaskaseafood.org or call 907-465-5566.