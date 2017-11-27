ANCHORAGE — A moderate earthquake Monday afternoon jostled Alaska’s largest city, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The magnitude 5.3 earthquake was located at a depth of about 10 miles and centered about 105 miles southeast of Anchorage in Prince William Sound.

The Alaska Earthquake Information Center says the event was felt widely throughout Prince William Sound, the Kenai Peninsula and as far north as Anchorage and Wasilla.

Weather officials said there was no tsunami danger from the temblor.