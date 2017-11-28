Health insurance policies, like homeowner insurance, driver and vehicle owner licenses and even extended warranties, all have renewable date deadlines.

That’s a given, no matter whom such policies, licenses or warranties were obtained from.

Now is a good time, before the rush of holiday preparation begins, to find and double check the dates on all such documents to be sure that they are not near or have exceeded the expiration date. Be aware that carriers of health insurance policies, whether from a government entity or private company, may or may not send a reminder to renew, but the responsibility of policy renewal is up to the individual holder of an individual or group policy participant.

This may be of particular importance to anyone who has changed personal information on health insurance policies, home owner insurance, licenses and extended warranties, including a change of address, change of employer, marriage, divorce or legal responsibilities as a parent or guardian of anyone.