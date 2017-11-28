For the fourth year in a row, the Cordova Port and Harbor had a presence at the annual Pacific Marine Expo. The expo held Nov. 16 through 18 in Seattle is the largest commercial marine trade show on the West Coast, serving the marine industry from Alaska to California.

Harbormaster Tony Schinella mans the Cordova booth at Expo to promote the 700-plus-slip harbor with associated areas at the South and North Fills. In addition, Schinella has highlighted the 150-metric ton Travellift, the largest of its kind in Prince William Sound.

During the two-and-a-half day event, active and retired Cordova and Prince William Sound fishermen stopped by to check on what is new in Cordova.

With more than 450 exhibitors, including equipment companies, propulsion builders, and suppliers, Expo is an important event for fishermen to see the latest in technology and equipment. Expo also offers education sessions on marine safety, business management regulatory issue and technical advancements.

During Expo, Cordova Port and Harbor offers a raffle for a half price haul out. This year it was open to fishermen at Expo and those still at home Cordova, as they could enter either in Seattle or Cordova. The winners were Bob Smith and Dole Findlay.

While the harbor covers the majority of the cost of exhibiting at Expo additional contributions from Alpine Diesel and Cordova Outboard offset some costs.

Efforts are underway to partner with more local fishing organizations and support businesses to expand the Cordova booth and the community’s commercial fishing presence at the event in coming years.