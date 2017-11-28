Brian Schroder has been sworn into office as the new U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska, after taking the oath of office from Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess.

The office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the district, including crimes related to terrorism, public corruption, child exploitation, firearms and narcotics. The office also defends the federal government in civil cases and collected debts owed to the federal government.

Prior to the swearing in, Schroder had been acting U.S. Attorney, and had served in the U.S. Attorney’s office for more than a dozen years.

Schroder is a 1981 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and graduated from the University of Washington School of Law in 1991.