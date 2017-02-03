Young man charged with murder in Chenega

By Jerzy Shedlock

Alaska Dispatch News

A 20-year-old in the Prince William Sound village of Chenega Bay has been charged with murder in the death of an older man there, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Emergency dispatchers in Soldotna got a call late Saturday afternoon about the death of 42-year-old Chenega Bay resident George Eleshansky. Troopers said Eleshansky was found dead in his home.

Seward-based troopers traveled to Chenega Bay to secure the scene and wait for the arrival of state investigators, whose findings led to the arrest of Tazman Selanoff, according to an online dispatch.

Troopers did not share details about the death in the Monday dispatch. Spokesman Tim DeSpain said an autopsy will determine the exact cause of Eleshansky’s death but no other information was available due to an ongoing investigation.

Selanoff faces a single second-degree murder charge, troopers said. He is set to make an initial court appearance in Seward on Tuesday.

Chenega Bay, population 56, is located on Evans Island at Crab Bay, 42 miles southeast of Whittier in Prince William Sound.