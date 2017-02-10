Panthers ambush Cordova Wolverines

Cordova’s six game Conference win streak came to end at Glennallen on Feb. 3-4.

A young Panther squad that started one freshman, four sophomores, and one senior topped the CHS boys 67-55 and 64-45 to move into the top spot in current Interior Conference standings with a perfect 6-0 record.

In the Friday, Feb. 3, contest, Cordova stayed within single digits of Glennallen much of the game, trailing 16-12, 35-30, and 48-42 at the ends of the first three quarters. Glennallen used a ball control offense and capitalized on CHS turnovers in the last period to pull away and win by twelve.

Cody Sjostedt, Cordova’s 6-3 junior, kept CHS close with a 23 point effort, including a perfect 7 for 7 night at the free throw line. Glennallen countered with a balanced attack, with four starters in double digits, led by sophomore Aidan Fields, who finished with 22 points.

Saturday’s re-match started at 12:30 p.m., and with sunshine streaking through the upper windows of Glennallen Court, the Panthers lit it up from long range.

In what has to be a record number of 3 pointers scored against CHS in any quarter since the three point arc was adopted in 1985, Glennallen made seven three’s over a Cordova 2-3 zone in those first eight minutes.

Cordova trailed 23-7, and played almost even with Glennallen for the rest of the game, but the deficit was too much to overcome. Andrew Muma led Cordova with 14 points. Once again, Glennallen had four players in double digits, led this time by freshman Gabe Jones, with 20.

Cordova is now 6-2 in Conference play, and 8-8 overall.

The Wolverines departed yesterday, February 9, for the 40th Annual Valdez Elks tournament. Their first round opponent in the three-day invitational will be Valdez. Monroe, Seward, Hutchison, Kotzebue, Eielson, and Hutchison round out the field of teams.

“It’s going to be a really competitive tournament”, said Cordova Coach Mike Adams. “Six of the teams are from 3A schools, so it will be interesting to see how we match up against former 3A rivals.”

Individual scoring:

Game 1: Cordova: Muma 8, Hamberger 2, Sjostedt 23, Adams 11, Gillespie 11. Glennallen: Jones 11, Weimer 11, Fields 22, Virgin 9, Alexander 14. Game 2: Muma 14, Hamberger 4, Sjostedt 11, Adams 10, Werner 4. Glennallen: Jones 20, Weimer 11, Aiden 19, Virgin 1, Spears 2, Alexander 11.

Led by 16 points from Christian Adams, the Cordova boys topped Glennallen 54-45 in Friday’s JV game. Saturday, Cordova led the entire contest, until a last second 3 pointer by Panther Gabe Jones gave the Glennallen JV’s a 31-30 win. Freshman Daury Rodrigues topped Cordova’s scoring with 11 points.