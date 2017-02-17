Snow city

Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
A couple of feet of snow gave a fresh winter blanket to Cordova last week, as seen in this Feb. 12 shot of the town, boat harbor and Mt. Eyak Skill Hill. Then of Feb. 13 most of the snow was gone, succumbing to heavy rain and high winds. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Boats in Cordova’s harbor were blanketed by fresh snow on Feb. 12. The next day the weather changed to pouring rain and high winds, melting off most the accumulated snow.
Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson is a staff writer and photographer for The Cordova Times. She has been writing in one form or another for 30-plus years and has had a longstanding relationship with The Cordova Times starting in 1989. She's been an Alaskan since 1976 and first moved to Cordova in 1978. She's lived in various West Texas towns; in Denver, Colorado; in McGrath, Cordova, Galena, Kodiak, Wasilla, Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska and in Bangalore, India. She has two children and three grandchildren. She can be reached at cgibbens-stimson@thecordovatimes.com or follow her on Instagram @alaskatoindia.

