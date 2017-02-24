CHS girls sweep Redington Huskies

Finally back to full strength, the Cordova High School girls swept Redington High in non-conference games here on Feb. 17-18.

The Lady Wolverines won by scores of 51-38 and 47-37.

Balanced scoring was key to both victories. Cordova had four players in double digits in the first game, led by Abby Bourgeois with 16. Eire Navarro topped the scoring in the second game with 15 points, followed by Bourgeois and Butler with 12 apiece.

Redington is a new school in the MatSu area near Knik, and is gradually increasing their enrollment to reach 500, which would place them in the 3A Classification. They started their athletic programs by competing primarily at the JV level with freshman only two years ago, and now have those same players as their highest level students playing as juniors this year.

The school is named in honor of famous dog musher Joe Redington, considered the Father of the Iditarod Dog Sled Race, and naturally, their mascot is the Husky. They were led in scoring both nights by Courtney Crockett, a fine left-handed low post player who finished with 14 on Friday and 21 on Saturday.

The Lady Wolverines are currently 3-5 in Conference play and 8-13 overall.

Cordova wraps up its regular season play here tonight and tomorrow, February 24-25, against Effie Kokrine, a Fairbanks area Conference foe. Friday’s game will feature Parents Night between the Girls and Boys games. Saturday Homecoming “Around the World” activities will take place at halftime of the Boys game.

Cordova will then have the March 3-4 weekend off before traveling to Glennallen for Conference Playoffs on March 9-11.

Individual scoring:

Game 1: Cordova: Bourgeois 16, Tabara 3, Navarro 11, Butler 10, Peebles 11. Redington: Lytle 3, Koozata 5, Crockett 14, Clarey 4, Fuller 7, Kuzmin 5. Game 2: Cordova: Bourgeois 12, Tabara 2, Navarro 15, Butler 12, Peebles 3, Vargas 2. Redington: Koozata 2, Crockett 21, Clarey 3, Fuller 10, Kuzmin 1.

HOMECOMING WEEKEND 2017

Friday, Feb. 24

Girls V @ 5:30 p.m.

*Parents Night In between Girls and Boys Game

Boys V @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Girls V @ 5:30 p.m.

Boys V @ 7:00 p.m.

*Homecoming “AROUND THE WORLD” at halftime