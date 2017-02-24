Entries sought for Alaska Junior Duck Stamp Contest

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to submit entries by March 15 for the 2017 Alaska Junior Duck Stamp Contest.

Participants must select a species of North American waterfowl, do research on this species and its habitat, and depict their findings through art and writing.

Prizes, cash awards, and national recognition await the winners.

The national program, in all 50 states, began in 1989 as an extension of the Migratory Bird Conservation and Hunting Stamp, commonly known as the Federal Duck Stamp. The national Junior Duck Stamp art contest started in 1993 and the first stamp design was selected from the eight participating states.

The program was recognized by Congress with the 1994 enactment of the Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program Act.

Details are online at

https://www.fws.gov/alaska/jrduck/