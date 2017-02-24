Law & Order: Feb. 10-16

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 2-10-17 thru 2-16-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

FEBRUARY 10, Friday:

Nothing to report.

FEBRUARY 11, Saturday:

8:00 a.m. Caller reported a black truck driving recklessly at the Muni Airport. Officer responded finding the vehicle to be gone. 5:04 p.m. Caller requested a welfare check on an individual. Officer found out the person does not live in Cordova anymore.

FEBRUARY 12, Sunday:

3:21 p.m. Received multiple calls requesting sand on Ski Hill. Dispatch called and updated the City Shop. 6:02 p.m. Caller requested an officer because she was having an argument with her father. Officer responded finding the situation to be a civil matter.

FEBRUARY 13, Monday:

7:54 a.m. Caller reported that Chase Ave is flooding. City Shop was updated and they cleared the storm drain. 12:32 p.m. Caller reported they found a wallet at the harbor. The owner of the wallet came to the station and reclaimed it.

FEBRUARY 14, Tuesday:

5:41 a.m. Caller reported that trees had fallen down at 6 ½ mile Copper River Highway. City Shop responded and cleared the road.

FEBRUARY 15, Wednesday:

12:08 a.m. Caller made a noise complaint at Heney Trailer Court. Officer spoke to the owner and they turned down the music.

FEBRUARY 16, Thursday:

3:47 p.m. Caller reported a vehicle driving recklessly around the school zone. Officer responded and made contact with the driver.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thurs from 8am to 3:30pm unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.