Walker applauds Zinke confirmation to Interior

The Senate on March 1 confirmed by a vote of 68-31 the nomination of Ryan Zinke’s to be the 52nd U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

Zinke, who served as the U.S. Representative for Montana’s at-large congressional district from 2015 to 2017, is a former Navy SEAL who retired with the rank of commander.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker applauded the confirmation of Zinke, saying that “as a state where more than 65 percent of land is controlled by the federal government, it is crucial that the Interior Department understand the nuances of Alaska, and the issues we face. Our administration looks forward to working with Secretary Zinke and members of his department in the years ahead.”

Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, both R-Alaska, and Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, also applauded the confirmation of Zinke.

Murkowski, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said she is hopeful that Zinke’s confirmation “will mark the start of a new era for the Department of the Interior that is defined by greater cooperation with Congress, the states, and the local residents affected by its decisions.

“This is particularly important for Alaska, which has more at stake and is more deeply affected by this department than any other part of our country,” she said.

“Sullivan said Zinke comes to the job with great qualifications, as a trained geologist, lifelong sportsman and former Navy SEAL.

Young said he is looking forward to Zinke’s “efforts to restore a level of certainty and sanity within the Department of Interior.

“For too long, this department has been a bureaucratic boondoggle – trampling on states’ rights, eliminating access to public lands, creating confusion across our industries and overall ignoring the American people.”

Democrats have expressed concern that Zinke would allow more public lands to be open for exploitation at the expense of wildlife habitat.