Museum Memories

This month marks the 51st anniversary of the founding of the Cordova Historical Society and the 50th anniversary of the first community museum in Cordova. An enthused group of dedicated individuals noted the need to start recording the very interesting story of the community. In 1966, they founded the Cordova Historical Society and then utilizing Alaska State Centennial grant funds built the Cordova Historical Museum. Constructed in 1967 and located on First Street; the Cordova Public Library addition was added in 1971 after it outgrew its home in the lobby of the Windsor Hotel.

This photo came from the archives and collections of the Cordova Historical Society.