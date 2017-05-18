Sound Alternatives awarded prevention mini-grant

Sound Alternatives is one of 10 recipients of the Association of Alaska School Boards’ 2017 prevention mini-grants to implement community projects, prevent domestic violence and sexual assault in their communities.

The grant to Sound Alternatives is earmarked for increasing community connectedness and use of prevention resources through the joint creation and promotion of a Cordova prevention resource manual.

Other mini-grant awards went to Covenant House, Anchorage; Bristol Bay 4H Ballet Club, Dillingham; Hydaburg City School District; Southern Kenai Peninsula Resilience Coalition, Homer; The Lee Shore Center, Kenai; Women in Safe Homes, Ketchikan; Working Against Violence for Everyone, Petersburg; and Orutsaramiut Native Council, Bethel, which received two mini-grants.

A total of $62,505 was awarded in mini-grants of from $4,925 to $7,000.

The funds through the Association of Alaska School Boards come from the Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.